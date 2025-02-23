Police at the scene of shooting incident in Dunmurry as man is taken to hospital for his injuries
Police are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in the Bell Steel Manor area of Dunmurry.
Road users are advised the Bell Steel Road, close to the junction of Laurelbank, is currently closed. One man has been taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Cordons are in place in the area and enquiries are continuing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.