Police at the scene of shooting incident in Dunmurry as man is taken to hospital for his injuries

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 23rd Feb 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 23rd Feb 2025, 13:26 BST
A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting incident in the Bell Steel Manor area of Dunmurry in west Belfast, police have said
Police are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in the Bell Steel Manor area of Dunmurry.

Road users are advised the Bell Steel Road, close to the junction of Laurelbank, is currently closed. One man has been taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Cordons are in place in the area and enquiries are continuing.

