Police can confirm that a 13-year-old boy has sadly died following a collision involving a quad bike on Thursday (January 2)

A 13-year-old boy has died after a quad bike crash in Co Armagh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision took place on Low Road, Killeavy, on January 2.

Inspector Cherith Adair said: "We received a report of a boy being injured following an incident involving a quad bike on the Low Road, Killeavy.

"He was taken to hospital where he tragically passed away.

"The road which was closed has since reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad