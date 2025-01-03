Police confirm 13-year-old boy passes away after a quad bike crash in Co Armagh

Police can confirm that a 13-year-old boy has sadly died following a collision involving a quad bike on Thursday (January 2)
A 13-year-old boy has died after a quad bike crash in Co Armagh.

The collision took place on Low Road, Killeavy, on January 2.

Inspector Cherith Adair said: "We received a report of a boy being injured following an incident involving a quad bike on the Low Road, Killeavy.

"He was taken to hospital where he tragically passed away.

"The road which was closed has since reopened.

"An investigation to establish the circumstances is under way and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage that could help with inquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference CW 785- 02/01/25."

