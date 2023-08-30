​On the same day as the incident at Sean Graham bookmakers – February 5, 2021 – the Police Ombudsman confirmed it was investigating following a complaint.

On December 9, 2022, following receipt of a file from the Ombudsman, the Public Prosecution Service recommended neither officer should be prosecuted.

However the Ombudsman did submit another file to the PSNI making misconduct recommendations relating to one officer.

Police arrest a man at a commemoration event at Sean Graham bookmakers shop on February 5, 2021

Asked afresh to explain the outcome of the Ombudsman’s enquiry into the actions of police officers in connection with an commemoration event at Sean Graham's bookmakers, a spokesperson for PONI said: “After the completion of the investigation, a file was submitted to the Public Prosecution Service. The file related to two police officers and the PPS subsequently directed that neither officer should be prosecuted.

“The Police Ombudsman then considered the case for potential misconduct. Subsequently six police officers were advised that they would not be subject to any disciplinary or other recommendations.

“However, the Police Ombudsman's Office did submit a misconduct file to the PSNI's Professional Standards Department containing recommendations relating to one officer. The Police Ombudsman awaits the outcome of those misconduct recommendations.

“The Police Ombudsman has also made three policy recommendations to the PSNI about improvements to policing practice.”

The Police Federation confirmed that one of the two officers was still under scrutiny.

PFNI chair Liam Kelly said: “Unfortunately one of them still finds himself being subjected to a disciplinary process and, in light of this conclusion, we would demand the PSNI expedite this matter forthwith.”