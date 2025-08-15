PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Anthony McNally has urged anyone planning to protest to ensure they act within the law

Police have warned protesters carrying placards or wearing clothing showing support for Palestine Action at demonstrations in Northern Ireland that they may be committing an offence.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Anthony McNally urged anyone taking part in protests this weekend in the region to ensure they act within the law.

Last weekend, a 74-year-old woman was arrested for wearing a Palestine Action T-shirt in Belfast at an anti-racism rally.

Palestine Action was proscribed by the UK Government in July, with the ban meaning that membership of, or support for, the group is a criminal offence under the Terrorism Act 2000.

More than 500 people were arrested last weekend on suspicion of displaying an item in support of a proscribed group as demonstrations took place in central London.

Mr McNally said: “The right to freedom of speech and freedom of assembly are fundamental human rights.

“They are protected in law and allow individuals to engage in peaceful protest.

“However, these rights are limited by the need to uphold the rights of others, protect public health and safety, minimise disruption to normal life and by the need to prevent and detect crime.”

The senior officer said the PSNI would facilitate “lawful, peaceful protest”.

He added: “We will be in attendance at several protests this weekend to ensure the safety of everyone present.

“If we identify potential criminal offences or unacceptable impact on the rights of others, we will take lawful and proportionate action.

“If an offence is suspected we will record evidence eg by way of handheld or vehicle mounted-cameras and where possible warn persons suspected of committing an offence.

“We may arrest and detain anyone suspected of committing an offence. Ultimately, the decision on whether to prosecute will rest with the Public Prosecution Service.”

Mr McNally pointed out that Palestine Action is proscribed under the Terrorism Act 2000.

He said: “This has no impact on other groups’ or individuals’ right to protest about Gaza, but anyone showing support for Palestine Action, including with placards or messages on clothing, may be committing an offence.

“I would urge everyone to consider the seriousness of a prosecution under the Terrorism Act and the very real long-term implications this could have on their future.”

The 74-year-old woman arrested in Belfast last weekend was later released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service. She had been wearing a T-shirt which said “We are all Palestine Action”.