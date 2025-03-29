Police investigating arson attack report as car is set on fire in east Belfast
It was reported that sometime between 2.45am and 3am, the back window of a red Audi A3 car had been smashed with a bottle.
The bottle contained an accelerant and a small fire had started. The householder quickly extinguished the fire and police attended to carry out enquiries.
As part of this investigation, anyone with information or who may have CCTV footage covering this area is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 128 29/03/25 or via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .
You can also make a report online at www.psni.police.uk/report/incident, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.
