PSNI are investigating an arson attack on a car in east Belfast

Police are investigating an arson attack on a car in the Belvoir Street area of east Belfast in the early hours of this morning (March 29).

It was reported that sometime between 2.45am and 3am, the back window of a red Audi A3 car had been smashed with a bottle.

The bottle contained an accelerant and a small fire had started. The householder quickly extinguished the fire and police attended to carry out enquiries.

As part of this investigation, anyone with information or who may have CCTV footage covering this area is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 128 29/03/25 or via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .