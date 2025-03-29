Police investigating arson attack report as car is set on fire in east Belfast

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 29th Mar 2025, 15:09 GMT
PSNI are investigating an arson attack on a car in east BelfastPSNI are investigating an arson attack on a car in east Belfast
PSNI are investigating an arson attack on a car in east Belfast
Police are investigating an arson attack on a car in the Belvoir Street area of east Belfast in the early hours of this morning (March 29).

It was reported that sometime between 2.45am and 3am, the back window of a red Audi A3 car had been smashed with a bottle.

The bottle contained an accelerant and a small fire had started. The householder quickly extinguished the fire and police attended to carry out enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of this investigation, anyone with information or who may have CCTV footage covering this area is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 128 29/03/25 or via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

You can also make a report online at www.psni.police.uk/report/incident, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Related topics:PoliceBelfastCCTV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice