Police are investigating how a man sustained serious head injuries in Co Londonderry.

The man, who is aged in his 40s, was found in a house in Dungiven on Monday. He remained in a critical condition in hospital on Friday.

Police said the man, who was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, was dropped off by a friend on the Garvagh Road in Dungiven at around 1.30am on Monday morning.

He was later found with the injuries inside a house on the street.

Officers said they were seeking assistance from the public to help determine the man's movements between 1.30am and 3am on Monday.