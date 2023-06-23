Police issue warning over children involved in organised fighting in Northern Ireland

A senior officer said the incidents across the Causeway Coast and Glens area must stop before someone gets seriously hurt.

A community resolution notice has been handed to one youth after footage circulated online of a fight in Portstewart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Sinead McIldowney said: “These organised fights amongst young people must stop immediately before someone gets seriously hurt.

PSNI have asked parents to monitor their child's activities

“What may start off between one or two people can quickly escalate and the potential for serious injury cannot be underestimated.

“Younger children in particular could find themselves being drawn into a situation that is potentially very dangerous.

“Young people are adding real value to their local community, however, a very small minority are clearly not, and we need everyone’s support – parents, guardians, the community and schools – to help police reinforce this message.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer said police would gather CCTV footage from incidents to ensure offenders are brought to justice.

She added: “Following a video circulating online of an assault in Portstewart, we have identified a number of suspects involved.

“To date we have issued one community resolution notice and our investigation is ongoing.

“We would encourage young people not to comment or share what they see, as this is very upsetting for those involved and their families too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are giving fair and due warning that anyone caught engaging in this reckless activity will face the consequences of their actions and could run the risk of ending up with a criminal record which will impact on the rest of their lives.”

She stress that this was not an issue that can be addressed by police alone: “I’m asking all parents and guardians of young people to take responsibility and to know what their children are up to when they leave the house, and even more so come the end of the school year next week, when they are likely to be out and about over the summer months socialising with friends.