Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) scene of crime officers (SOCO) at a property on the Shore Road, Belfast, as a murder probe is now launched

Police have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a woman in north Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marie Green, 71, was pronounced dead in the early hours of Tuesday at a house in the Shore Road area.

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remained in police custody on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said officers, along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, responded to a report received just before midnight.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea, from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team, has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“My thoughts are with Marie’s family and loved ones who are left trying to come to terms with their tragic loss,” she said.

“A man, aged 31, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances, and I am appealing to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101.

“Please quote reference 2020 of 02/06/25.”

Alliance north Belfast MLA Nuala McAllister has said the community is in shock following the murder.

She said: “This was a horrifying incident and I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the victim. The local community is in immense shock, but I have no doubt they will come together to support the family during what will be such a distressing time.

"In the midst of this distressing news, police need space to investigate the situation. I will be liaising with them on this matter in coming days.