Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 29th Mar 2025, 15:01 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2025, 15:20 GMT
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a vehicle pursuit in Coalisland yesterday afternoon (March 28).

Sergeant McDonald said: “While conducting a mobile patrol, officers observed a navy Mercedes driving erratically in the Barrack Street area at approximately 2.45pm.

“The driver failed to stop when signalled to do so, and a pursuit ensued. A short time later it was reported the suspect vehicle collided with another car in the Moor Road area.

“Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported. However, a man who was driving the car made off from police, and subsequently fled the scene.

“A police search of the vehicle uncovered a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs, as well as cash, an electronic device, and a number of other items.

“These have been taken for forensic examination as enquiries continue. Police are also continuing with their attempts to locate the suspect.

“We want to hear from you if you noticed the navy Mercedes driving in these areas, or know the whereabouts of the suspect who made off from police.

“If you believe you have information regarding what happened, please pass it to police by contacting 101 and quoting reference number 914 28/03/25.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://www.psni.police.uk/report or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

