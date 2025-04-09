Detectives investigating a report of an armed robbery in north Belfast have made an arrest

The man, aged 32, was arrested today, Wednesday, April 9 on suspicion of the robbery of a takeaway on the Woodvale Road at around 8.15pm on Monday, 7th April.

He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

