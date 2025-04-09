Police make arrest in north Belfast armed robbery investigation

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 9th Apr 2025, 20:40 BST
Detectives investigating a report of an armed robbery in north Belfast have made an arrest.

The man, aged 32, was arrested today, Wednesday, April 9 on suspicion of the robbery of a takeaway on the Woodvale Road at around 8.15pm on Monday, 7th April.

He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Detectives continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the robbery, or who may have captured CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area at the relevant time, to contact 101, quoting reference number 1936 07/04/25.

