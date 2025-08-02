Police officer injured after being ‘dragged by car for several metres’ in Kilkeel

The incident happened as police carried out traffic duties on the Mountain Road on Friday night

A police officer has been injured after he was “dragged by a moving car for several metres” during an incident in Co Down.

It came as police carried out traffic duties on the Mountain Road in Kilkeel on Friday night.

A police spokesperson said at about 10.15pm they had cause to stop a silver Mitsubishi Shogun.

“As an officer was leaning into the vehicle, he detected a strong smell which he suspected was cannabis,” they said.

“When he asked the driver about this, the driver made off at speed, dragging the officer for several metres before he could free himself.

“The officer sustained an arm injury and was unable to continue with his duties. He has since attended hospital for treatment.”

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“Police officers carry out their job knowing that on any given day they could be faced with difficult and dangerous situations, but it is completely unacceptable that they should be deliberately injured,” they said.

“The outcome of the driver’s actions could have been much more serious and the public should rest assured that the perpetrator will face the consequences.