Police seek suspect after reports of two burglaries at residential properties on Saturday

Police in Londonderry are investigating after reports of two burglaries at residential properties in the Branch Road area of the city on Saturday.
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jul 2023, 07:47 BST- 1 min read

​Detective Sergeant Gingell of Stand Road PSNI station said: "It was reported that between 6:30 pm and 7pm pm on 29th July 2023, entry had been gained to a house and a number of items, including a sum of cash were taken.

"A second report was also received that entry had been gained to another house in the area but, at this time, it is believed that nothing was taken. We are keen to speak to a man who may have been in the area at the time. He is described as being aged in his thirties, approximately 5' 7" to 5' 10" tall and of stocky build. He was reported to be wearing a chequered flat cap, a sports-style top and dark-coloured shorts with three stripes down the side.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who saw anything, or who may have CCTV or other video footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference 928 of 30/7/23."

Strand Road PSNI station in LondonderryStrand Road PSNI station in Londonderry
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Detective Sergeant Gingell continued: “We would encourage all householders to be vigilant around their homes and report any suspicious activity to police at the earliest opportunity. We offer lots of information on home and personal security on our website at https://www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/keeping-safe. Your local crime prevention officer is also available to provide further assistance via our non-emergency number 101.”