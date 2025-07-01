Officers from the PSNI form a barricade with riot shields and vehicles during a night of disorder in Ballymena on June 12 this year

Police chiefs showed "considerable restraint" in their use of baton rounds during recent rioting in Northern Ireland, a review has found.

Chief Executive of the Police Ombudsman's Office Hugh Hume said the PSNI used Attenuating Energy Projectiles (AEPs) 32 times on five dates to help control disorder.

Violence erupted in Ballymena in June after an alleged sexual assault of a girl in the town. Two 14-year-old boys, who spoke to a court through a Romanian interpreter, were charged with attempted rape.

A peaceful protest about the alleged assault was followed by attacks on police and properties housing ethnic minorities, described by police as "racist thuggery".

The disturbances lasted for several nights and spread to other areas of Northern Ireland including Portadown, Larne, Belfast, Carrickfergus, Londonderry and Coleraine.

Police also dealt with several nights of disorder in Londonderry, which Chief Constable Jon Boutcher described as "blatant sectarian violence".

More than 80 police officers were injured in the violence across several locations.

The PSNI use of AEPs, commonly known as baton rounds, has been criticised by some victims' organisations in Northern Ireland.

Mr Hume said: "Assessing the police use of force in response to the disorder required extensive work, including the review of more than 100 pieces of body worn video, amounting to more than 20 hours of footage.

"It is clear from this evidence that police commanders did not authorise any use of force until all other options had been exhausted.

"In the face of sustained and significant violence, which resulted in multiple police officers being injured, police showed considerable restraint and a consistent, proportionate response."

The Police Ombudsman received two complaints about use of force in the recent public disorder.

One, which concerned a member of the public being hit by AEPs, was closed as being without foundation.