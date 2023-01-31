Police treating ‘keep Irish out’ poster at Northern Ireland primary school as sectarian hate crime

The poster at Cumran Primary School

The sign, which was placed outside Cumran Primary School in Clough on Monday and immediately removed, read: "Keep Irish out of our kids classrooms. St Malachy's [another primary school in the area] not welcome at CPS (Cumran Primary School). Signed, parents!"

The controlled school, which opened its doors in May 2005 to replace and amalgamate Clough and Downshire (Dundrum) Primary Schools, is understood to offer Irish language lessons for those wanting to learn it.

In a statement issued via the Education Authority, the school said that “respect for others is paramount”.

A spokesperson for the primary school said: “We are aware of a poster that was displayed on school grounds on Monday, January 30. Upon becoming aware, the poster was immediately removed.

“The PSNI and other relevant agencies have been notified, therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further.

“We support the ethos of education where young people of all abilities, traditions and backgrounds are educated in a caring and nurturing learning environment in which respect for others is paramount.”

The PSNI said: “Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, which we are treating as a sectarian hate crime, to contact 101 quoting reference number 393 of 30/01/23.