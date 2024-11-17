Policing districts come together to arrest 30-year-old man accused of 14 separate offences

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 17th Nov 2024, 15:36 GMT
A man is in custody after officers across two policing districts worked together to arrest him on suspicion of multiple offences.

Chief Inspector Flanigan said: "We received an initial report of an assault in the Listooder Park area of Saintfield in the early hours of Saturday, 16th November.

"A woman alleged that she had been assaulted a number of times earlier that night by a 30-year-old man, and that he had subsequently made threats towards her.

"Local officers on patrol spotted the man's vehicle in the Saintfield area. When signalled to stop, the vehicle made off, being driven in a dangerous manner at speed.

A man is in custody after officers across two policing districts worked together to arrest him on suspicion of multiple offencesA man is in custody after officers across two policing districts worked together to arrest him on suspicion of multiple offences
"A pursuit was commenced; however this had to be terminated when officers, trained to drive with account for public safety, lost sight of the vehicle in the Ballygowan area.”

Chief Inspector Flanigan continued: "Our colleagues in Newtownards later located the vehicle and arrested the man. A search of his vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 1kg of suspected Class A drugs.

"A further search of the man's home address was commenced, at which our officers seized a quantity of suspected Class C drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

"The man remains in police custody, where he is to be interviewed on suspicion of 14 separate offences, including possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place, aggravated vehicle taking in which the vehicle is driven dangerously and driving with excess alcohol in breath."

Chief Inspector Flanigan concluded: "This a great example of partnership working by officers across two policing districts.

"Victims of violent crime should be assured that our officers will not rest until justice is served to those who have hurt them.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to removing controlled drugs from our streets and investigating those involved in the supply of such drugs.

“I would ask if anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

