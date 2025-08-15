Politicians condemn 'petty, pointless senseless sectarian vandalism' at Mossley Orange Hall

Published 15th Aug 2025
Picture of some of the damage at Mossley Orange Hall. (Photo: Trevor Clarke MLA Facebook)
South Antrim MP Robin Swann has said he is "incredibly disappointed" of the destruction of the flagpole and theft of the Orange Standard flag at Mossley Orange Hall in Newtownabbey.

It is believed that the vandalism took place on Thursday night (August 14), which Mr Swann has labelled as "completely unacceptable" and he has encouraged anyone with information to contact the PSNI.

He added: "My colleagues have been in contact with the Lodge following this attack on their hall, and I will be offering to give my support however I can.”

Antrim and Newtownabbey UUP Councillor Robert Foster, added: “I totally condemn this hate crime. There has never been an incident at this Hall before.

"The Hall is a resource used by the whole local community, and recently the District and Lodge have held proactive outreach nights exploring the origins and history of the Orange Order as part of their work to strengthen community relations.

"The Lodge will have my full support and assistance in replacing the flagpole and flag as quickly as possible."

DUP MLA Trevor Clarke hit out at the "cowardly" act of vandalism.

He posted on Facebook: "This is petty, pointless sectarian vandalism, and it’s part of a worrying trend of sectarian attacks on Orange Halls across Northern Ireland.

"I’ve spoken with the Lodge, they’ve contacted the PSNI, and I’ll also be writing to raise this with police leadership. We need stronger, visible efforts to tackle these blatantly sectarian crimes before tensions escalate further."

The PSNI have been approached for comment.

