Presbyterian moderator the Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick starts his first local tour of the church in Dromore presbytery
New Presbyterian moderator the Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick, focusing on education, work of charities and congregational activity, starts his first local tour of the church tomorrow with a week of pastoral visits and other engagements in the Dromore presbytery in Co Down.
The Irish Presbyterian church has 550 congregations divided into 19 regional presbyteries, north and south, with 22 congregations in Dromore presbytery, located across the central belt of Co Down and in Lisburn city.
Tomorrow, Dr Kirkpatrick preaches at three services – in Ballinderry and Maze churches (morning), followed by Banbridge Road church in Dromore (evening).
His presbytery tour ends next Sunday, when he preaches at harvest services in Hillsborough church (morning) and Legacurry (evening).
Portrush minister Dr Kirkpatrick said: “People often forget the church is not just for Sundays.
“What we often do not see is the endless amount of work done in the community to help others.
“In these hard-pressed times we want to be available to people, as we are a church where the Grace of God is at work in us, and through us, so that we might be a blessing to others in serving the community where we can and making Jesus known.”