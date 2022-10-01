The Irish Presbyterian church has 550 congregations divided into 19 regional presbyteries, north and south, with 22 congregations in Dromore presbytery, located across the central belt of Co Down and in Lisburn city.

Tomorrow, Dr Kirkpatrick preaches at three services – in Ballinderry and Maze churches (morning), followed by Banbridge Road church in Dromore (evening).

His presbytery tour ends next Sunday, when he preaches at harvest services in Hillsborough church (morning) and Legacurry (evening).

Presbyterian moderator the Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick

Portrush minister Dr Kirkpatrick said: “People often forget the church is not just for Sundays.

“What we often do not see is the endless amount of work done in the community to help others.