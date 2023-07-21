Prices of both home heating oil and fuel have begun creeping up during the month of July in Northern Ireland

Oil prices have risen during July

​According to the latest Consumer Council figures, customers will have to pay on average £516.45 for 900 litres in Northern Ireland, up from £513.06 last week and from £500 when the month began.

Petrol has risen ever so slightly to 139 pence per litre having stood at 138.9p last week while diesel has also risen slightly from 137.5p to 137.9p.

The weekly survey found the lowest average cost of petrol to be in the Dungannon area at 134.9p and the highest in Downpatrick at 142.9p.

The lowest diesel was 134.3p in Cookstown while Downpatrick was again the highest at 140.4p.