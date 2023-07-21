Prices of both home heating oil and fuel have begun creeping up during the month of July in Northern Ireland

News you can trust since 1737
​The prices of both home heating oil and fuel have begun creeping up during the month of July.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 21st Jul 2023, 21:05 BST- 1 min read
Oil prices have risen during JulyOil prices have risen during July
​According to the latest Consumer Council figures, customers will have to pay on average £516.45 for 900 litres in Northern Ireland, up from £513.06 last week and from £500 when the month began.

Petrol has risen ever so slightly to 139 pence per litre having stood at 138.9p last week while diesel has also risen slightly from 137.5p to 137.9p.

The weekly survey found the lowest average cost of petrol to be in the Dungannon area at 134.9p and the highest in Downpatrick at 142.9p.

The lowest diesel was 134.3p in Cookstown while Downpatrick was again the highest at 140.4p.

Every week the Consumer Council survey suppliers across NI to benchmark prices on home heating oil and fuel.

