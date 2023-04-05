On a local election campaign trip to Peterborough he was asked if US President Joe Biden’s visit will change anything politically, or if it is mainly a commemorative event.

Mr Sunak said: “What we are doing is commemorating 25 years of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, and it’s important to remember that that agreement helped bring peace and stability to Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And it was the balance that was so integral to that agreement that had been disrupted by the protocol.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets apprentices and staff during a visit to the Caterpillar factory in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire. Picture date: Wednesday April 5, 2023. Photo credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

“I was pleased that we were able to agree the new Windsor Framework to ensure that we could restore that balance, protect Northern Ireland’s place in our union, ensure the smooth… flow of trade across our United Kingdom.

“That’s what the Windsor Framework does, I’m pleased that we’ve agreed it and are now implementing it. I very much hope that this moment will (allow) everyone to reflect on what was achieved, and I pay tribute to everyone for their achievements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “But also we need to look forward in Northern Ireland, build that brighter future that we know is possible, and that requires our institutions there to be up and running and that is something I would urge all parties to look forward to doing.”