Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hopes Good Friday Agreement anniversary will allow 'reflection' on what was achieved
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he hopes the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement will allow “everyone to reflect on what was achieved”.
On a local election campaign trip to Peterborough he was asked if US President Joe Biden’s visit will change anything politically, or if it is mainly a commemorative event.
Mr Sunak said: “What we are doing is commemorating 25 years of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, and it’s important to remember that that agreement helped bring peace and stability to Northern Ireland.
“And it was the balance that was so integral to that agreement that had been disrupted by the protocol.
“I was pleased that we were able to agree the new Windsor Framework to ensure that we could restore that balance, protect Northern Ireland’s place in our union, ensure the smooth… flow of trade across our United Kingdom.
“That’s what the Windsor Framework does, I’m pleased that we’ve agreed it and are now implementing it. I very much hope that this moment will (allow) everyone to reflect on what was achieved, and I pay tribute to everyone for their achievements.”
He added: “But also we need to look forward in Northern Ireland, build that brighter future that we know is possible, and that requires our institutions there to be up and running and that is something I would urge all parties to look forward to doing.”
President Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland will “mark the tremendous progress” since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago, the White House has said.