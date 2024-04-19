Prince William, touched by messages from volunteer, says he will take care of Kate

The Prince of Wales delivers supplies from Surplus to Supper during a visit to the Hanworth Centre Hub youth centre in Feltham, west London, which provides a range of services to create a safer and better-connected community. Photo: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

William appeared touched by the messages from volunteer Rachel Candappa, who was working at a food distribution charity the royal visited in Surrey yesterday.

When she asked about Kate, telling him to “take care of her”, William replied: “I will.”

The future King smiled, joked and appeared relaxed as he toured Surplus to Supper, based in Sunbury-on-Thames, his first public event since Kate announced she is being treated for cancer.

The Prince of Wales (right) helps make bolognase sauce with head chef Mario Confait during a visit to Surplus to Supper. Photo: Alastair Grant/PA Wire

He learnt about the charity's work suppling foodbanks and other organisations with donated produce, toiletries and meals made on site.

William washed his hands and donned an apron to chop celery for a huge meal of chilli-con-carne which will feed hundreds, and joined a van crew delivering food to a nearby organisation.

Kate announced almost a month ago she has begun receiving cancer treatment in an emotional video that received widespread praise for its candid nature.

The prince showed his appreciation when he received the get well soon cards, touching the volunteer's shoulder and telling her: “Thank you very much, that's kind.”

Commenting on William appearing touched by her gesture, Mrs Candappa said: “He's human after all, remember he's royal, but apart from royal he's a husband, a father to the children, so he need to look after her.”

She added: “When somebody's down, that's the time you need to come forward and show your appreciation, emotions and care were all in that card.”

Mrs Candappa, 71, wrote in her card: “The nation's hearts were broken when you very courageously went on the global stage on your own to talk about your personal health issues.”

She added: “You must have had lot of steel in you to hold it together.

“Your royal highness you are going to beat this with the support of your (dutiful) and loving husband, caring parents and very close siblings.”

Wearing high-vis, the prince jumped out of the Surplus to Supper van at a youth centre and helped carry crates of food inside.