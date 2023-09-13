News you can trust since 1737
Princess Anne attends second day of Northern Ireland Investment Summit as more than 200 investors and businesses around the world attend event

Princess Anne was a special guest on the second day of a major investment summit in Belfast.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 13th Sep 2023, 17:34 BST- 1 min read
The Queen's daughter arrived at the ICC as Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch began her keynote address.

The event brought together more than 200 businesses and investors from around the world.

Ms Badenoch told those who attended: “I’m convinced that Northern Ireland has an incredible future and over the summit we’ll get a glimpse of all that lies ahead, please consider becoming more of a part of it.”

Princess Anne was pictured chatting to film directors Tom Berkeley and Ross White, of Oscar winning short film An Irish Goodbye, as well as Northern Ireland Secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris.

