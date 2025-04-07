Dundonald House

Prison service files have been relocated from a property on the Stormont estate following recent break-ins.

Dundonald House, which previously housed the headquarters of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, is described as "largely vacated since June 2023" due to health and safety concerns.

However, the Department of Justice said some areas remained in use until March 2025.

Following recent break-ins at the building, the department confirmed files have been moved to a storage location within the prison estate.

In response to an Assembly question asked by TUV MLA Timothy Gaston, the department said no files at Dundonald House were compromised however they have been relocated as a precaution.

Mr Gaston had asked Justice Minister Naomi Long in the written question for her assessment on whether the building was a "suitable location" to store sensitive information owned by her department.

The response details that between June 2023 and March 2025, the Northern Ireland Prison Service used some areas of the building to hold personnel and other files.

"These areas had appropriate and specific security measures in place to ensure that information was held safely and securely," the response sets out.

"The prison service also had a reasonable expectation that all government buildings, particularly those on the Stormont estate, are protected and secure from this type of activity."

The response continued: "Whilst no files held in Dundonald House were compromised, following the recent incidents of unauthorised access to Dundonald House a further risk assessment was undertaken and the decision taken to relocate all prison service files to a storage location within the prison estate."

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they "have received reports of burglary and illegal trespass" at an office building on a number of dates between March 16 and March 20.

They said inquiries are ongoing.

"Entering grounds or buildings without the owner's consent is both illegal and dangerous," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Climbing up onto roofs and other high surfaces is fraught with danger. A young person could easily slip or lose their footing and end up with serious, permanent injuries or worse.

"Being caught inside a building without permission is burglary and could end with a visit to a magistrates' court.