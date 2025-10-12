Marking Prisons Week (12-18 October), Beverley Wall, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, visited Maghaberry Prison where a play and storytelling event about the history of Maghaberry - originally a bustling airfield and home to RAF Maghaberry - and its role in World War II was staged for prisoners. The special event was hosted by Off the Cuff Drama Society, Southern Eastern Health and Care Trust and Spanner in the Works Theatre Company. Included in the picture is Patricia Downey, from the Spanner in the Works Theatre Company. Picture: Michael Cooper

Supporting prison staff and those in custody has never been more vital, Justice Minister Naomi Long has said, as she marked the beginning of Prisons Week (12–18 October).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Minister emphasised that addressing the spiritual, emotional, social, and practical needs of both staff and prisoners is essential to achieving meaningful rehabilitation and reducing reoffending.

“The delivery of rehabilitation has become increasingly challenging due to the rising prison population and the resulting strain on staff and support services,” Minister Long said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite the many challenges in our prisons however, our staff continue to support and encourage prisoners through our rehabilitative programmes. The fact that prisons have remained stable is testament to the dedication and professionalism of everyone, including partner agencies, who are working to keep people safe and to support them to change.”

Reflecting on the significance of Prisons Week, Minister Long added: “Prisons Week is an opportunity to consider the needs of all those affected by prisons: prisoners and their families, victims of crime and their communities, those working in the criminal justice system and the many people who are involved in caring for those affected by crime on the inside and outside of our prisons.

"It is important we take time to reflect and look at how we can all work together to make a difference for people who are out of sight and often out of mind.

“Prisons must be places of hope, rehabilitation and support. That is how we serve everyone in Northern Ireland.”