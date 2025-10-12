Prisons must be places of hope, rehabilitation and support - Justice Minister Naomi Long
The Minister emphasised that addressing the spiritual, emotional, social, and practical needs of both staff and prisoners is essential to achieving meaningful rehabilitation and reducing reoffending.
“The delivery of rehabilitation has become increasingly challenging due to the rising prison population and the resulting strain on staff and support services,” Minister Long said.
“Despite the many challenges in our prisons however, our staff continue to support and encourage prisoners through our rehabilitative programmes. The fact that prisons have remained stable is testament to the dedication and professionalism of everyone, including partner agencies, who are working to keep people safe and to support them to change.”
Reflecting on the significance of Prisons Week, Minister Long added: “Prisons Week is an opportunity to consider the needs of all those affected by prisons: prisoners and their families, victims of crime and their communities, those working in the criminal justice system and the many people who are involved in caring for those affected by crime on the inside and outside of our prisons.
"It is important we take time to reflect and look at how we can all work together to make a difference for people who are out of sight and often out of mind.
“Prisons must be places of hope, rehabilitation and support. That is how we serve everyone in Northern Ireland.”
Prisons Week celebrates its 50th year with the theme of ‘God’s word is not chained’.