'Prisons Week is an opportunity to consider the needs of all those affected by prisons': Justice Minister Naomi Long
The Minister made those comments ahead of the annual week of reflection during a visit to Maghaberry Prison and the Sycamore Tree Programme.
Run by Prison Fellowship, a Christian ministry group, the volunteer-led Sycamore Tree Programme teaches principles of restorative justice, addresses issues including the impact of crime on victims, steps to address offending behaviours and forgiveness.
Ms Long said: “Around 150 prisoners across our three prisons have been participating in The Sycamore Tree Programme.
"This volunteer-led work is providing an opportunity for each participant to reflect on the harm caused by their actions, and encourage perpetrators to consider a restorative justice process to include the victim of the harm caused.
“It is a pathway to successful rehabilitation and by enabling a real transformation of offenders we are also helping reduce re-offending in a meaningful and sustainable way.”
Reflecting on Prisons Week, Minister Long said: “Prisons Week is an opportunity to consider the needs of all those affected by prisons: prisoners and their families, victims of crime and their communities, those working in the criminal justice system and the many people who are involved in caring for those affected by crime on the inside and outside of our prisons.
"It is important we take time to reflect and look at how we can all work together, build capacity and encourage motivation to make a difference for people who are out of sight and often out of mind.”
