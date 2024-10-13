Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Justice Minister Naomi Long says the spiritual, emotional, social and practical needs of prison staff, those in custody and their families, victims of crime and their communities are foremost in our minds during Prisons Week (13-19 October).

The Minister made those comments ahead of the annual week of reflection during a visit to Maghaberry Prison and the Sycamore Tree Programme.

Run by Prison Fellowship, a Christian ministry group, the volunteer-led Sycamore Tree Programme teaches principles of restorative justice, addresses issues including the impact of crime on victims, steps to address offending behaviours and forgiveness.

Ms Long said: “Around 150 prisoners across our three prisons have been participating in The Sycamore Tree Programme.

Justice Minister Naomi Long visited Maghaberry Prison and the Sycamore Tree Project to mark the beginning of #PrisonsWeek. She is pictured with (left) Tracy Megrath, Governor Maghaberry Prison, Robin Scott, Chief Executive Prison Fellowship Northern Ireland and (right) Maria Watson, Director of Rehabilitation and Reducing Offending. Picture: Michael Cooper

"This volunteer-led work is providing an opportunity for each participant to reflect on the harm caused by their actions, and encourage perpetrators to consider a restorative justice process to include the victim of the harm caused.

“It is a pathway to successful rehabilitation and by enabling a real transformation of offenders we are also helping reduce re-offending in a meaningful and sustainable way.”

Reflecting on Prisons Week, Minister Long said: “Prisons Week is an opportunity to consider the needs of all those affected by prisons: prisoners and their families, victims of crime and their communities, those working in the criminal justice system and the many people who are involved in caring for those affected by crime on the inside and outside of our prisons.