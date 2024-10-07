Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TUV leader Jim Allister says he pledges to fight a proposal made by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater to change the law to give terminally ill people “choice at the end of life”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Leadbeater said her private member’s bill (PMB) would establish in law the right for terminally ill eligible adults to have choice at the end of life to shorten their deaths and ensure stronger protections for them and their loved ones in the aftermath.

She said: “Parliament should now be able to consider a change in the law that would offer reassurance and relief – and most importantly, dignity and choice – to people in the last months of their lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her Bill is guaranteed time for debate in the Commons after she topped the PMB ballot, which gives her priority on a Friday sitting.

North Antrim MP Jim Allister says he is appalled by the proposal by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater to bring forward a Bill on assisted suicide

In a statement, Mr Allister said he is “appalled by the proposal” which he believes will “raise a plethora of moral issues which I suspect Ms Leadbeater has given little thought to.”

He added: “Such legislation has the potential to change the culture of society so that the elderly see themselves as a burden.

“Rather than pushing for assisted suicide and portraying it as something compassionate, it would be much better if the palliative care was properly funded and supported by the state. In Northern Ireland, for example, hospices are less than 50% funded and there isn’t so much as a up to date palliative care strategy.