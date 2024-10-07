Proposed Bill to give ‘choice at end of life’ labelled as 'appalling' by TUV leader Jim Allister
Ms Leadbeater said her private member’s bill (PMB) would establish in law the right for terminally ill eligible adults to have choice at the end of life to shorten their deaths and ensure stronger protections for them and their loved ones in the aftermath.
She said: “Parliament should now be able to consider a change in the law that would offer reassurance and relief – and most importantly, dignity and choice – to people in the last months of their lives.”
Her Bill is guaranteed time for debate in the Commons after she topped the PMB ballot, which gives her priority on a Friday sitting.
In a statement, Mr Allister said he is “appalled by the proposal” which he believes will “raise a plethora of moral issues which I suspect Ms Leadbeater has given little thought to.”
He added: “Such legislation has the potential to change the culture of society so that the elderly see themselves as a burden.
“Rather than pushing for assisted suicide and portraying it as something compassionate, it would be much better if the palliative care was properly funded and supported by the state. In Northern Ireland, for example, hospices are less than 50% funded and there isn’t so much as a up to date palliative care strategy.
“Should assisted suicide be introduced in the UK I believe there is a very real risk that what was introduced supposedly as providing people with a choice will become an expectation."
