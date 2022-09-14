Protestors in Northern Ireland and rest of UK urged not to ruin Queen’s send off

On Tuesday during King Charles III’s visit to Belfast there were some low-key protests as well as incidents of ’vile’ chanting about the monarch’s death elsewhere in Northern Ireland.

On the same day activists gathered outside St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh carrying ‘blank canvases’ to protest in solidarity against several arrests that have been made in relation to incidents during royal ceremonies.

A protester bearing a handmade sign saying “not my King” was also spoken to by police and escorted away from the Palace of Westminster in London.

Republicans take part in an anti-royal picket on the Falls Road in west Belfast on Tuesday. The protest was organised by the Irish Republican Socialist Party. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Asked about the police response to those wishing to protest, Sir Keir told BBC Breakfast: “The word I’d use around that issue is ‘respect’.

“I think if people have spent a long time waiting to come forward to have that moment as the coffin goes past, or whatever it may be, I think: respect that, because people have made a huge effort to come and have that private moment to say thank you to Queen Elizabeth II.

“Obviously we have to respect the fact that some people disagree. One of the great British traditions is the ability to protest and to disagree, but I think if it can be done in the spirit of respect.