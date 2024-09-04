Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a £5m investment to regenerate an existing 5.6 acre site in Bangor into a visitor destination incorporating Ireland’s first antiques centre have been announced.

The centre would be situated at the extensive 79 Cootehall Road site – which previously housed Dickson’s Home and Garden Centre - and would directly create over 80 jobs.

The plan is to renovate and reopen as On The Square Emporium Antiques and Garden Centre. Incorporating a vast array of antiques from collectables to jewellery and furniture, a garden centre, a farm shop and restaurant showcasing local produce, a children’s play area, artist’s gallery and workshop space for public and community events. This will all be complemented by Clearly Aquatics and Tobermore, both long standing tenants.

Justro Properties Ltd, which now owns the site following its acquisition of Jaf Developments earlier this year, is headed up by local entrepreneur and brainchild of Belfast’s On The Square Emporium, Justin Lowry.

Local entrepreneur Justin Lowry on site in Bangor

He said: “Given its size and location just off the main Bangor-Belfast road, the site has huge potential to lure visitors from near and far. Originally Dickson’s had a mix of garden centre and furniture, with furniture retailer Herons. We intend to bring back that mix but this time with antique and vintage furniture.

“Since the closure of Dickson’s Garden Centre the majority of the space has been inactive which is disappointing given the contribution it could be making to the local economy and tourism landscape.

“Our vision is to create a unique environment where people can explore, shop, connect, dine and participate in a range of activities suitable for individuals and groups of all ages.”

All ancillary occupiers on site will continue trading on site for the foreseeable future.