PSNI appeal for information after a hijacking report in Portadown leaves victim feeling 'shaken'

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 26th Jan 2025
Updated 26th Jan 2025, 12:54 GMT
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a hijacking in Portadown on Saturday (January 25).

A PSNI spokesperson said that they received a report that the driver of a silver Volkswagen Polo had been approached by a man outside a hospital in the Lurgan Road area shortly before 6am.

It was stated that the man got into the front passenger seat of the car, and threatened the victim, who drove a short distance to an industrial estate in the Carn Road area, where he exited the vehicle.

The suspect then took the keys and drove off, believed to be heading in the direction of the M12 and on to the M1.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a hijacking in Portadown on Saturday (January 25)

The PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the victim was physically unharmed, although he was left shaken by the ordeal.

The suspected was described as being aged in his 50s or 60s, of a slim build, around 5’ 10” tall, with a thick grey beard and wearing a dark-coloured hooded top.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other video footage, are urged to contact the PSNI on 101, quoting reference 260 of 25/1/25.

Those who see a silver Volkswagen Polo, with the registration IGZ 3641 are also urged to make contact immediately.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

