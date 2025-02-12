PSNI appeal for information after cyclist is left in 'a critical condition' in hospital after being struck by a car in Craigavon

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Craigavon on Friday, January 31 left a cyclist in a critical condition in hospital
Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Craigavon on Friday, January 31, left a cyclist in a critical condition in hospital.

Sergeant Murray said: "The collision, between a silver Vauxhall Insignia and the cyclist, occurred on the Mandeville Road at around 4.40pm.

"Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

"He remains in hospital in a critical condition at this time. The driver of the car was uninjured.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area, particularly between roundabouts 5 and 6, who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it, to contact police.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1177 of 31/01/25."

You can also make a report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report/incident.

