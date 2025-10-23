PSNI appeal for information after distraction style burglary in Castlederg
Police received a report that a man called to the home of a woman in her 80s between 10am and 11am that morning, claiming to be from the Housing Executive. The man told the resident he needed to carry out checks at the property and was allowed inside.
After he left, the woman discovered that a sum of money had been taken from her purse.
The suspect is described as being in his 30s, wearing work clothes, and carrying a notepad and pen.
Detectives are continuing their enquiries and are appealing to anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area on Wednesday morning to contact police at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 817 22/10/25.
Information can also be provided online via the non-emergency reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.