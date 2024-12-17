PSNI appeal for information and witnesses after a pedestrian is hit by a car in County Down

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 17th Dec 2024, 16:56 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 17:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a road traffic collision in Newcastle, County Down.

Sergeant Todd said: “We received a report at approximately 12.45pm on Tuesday (December 17) that a woman was involved in a collision with a car in the Donard Street area of the town.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Medical treatment was provided at the scene – and the pedestrian, aged in her 70s, was transported to hospital for treatment to her injuries.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a road traffic collision in Newcastleplaceholder image
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a road traffic collision in Newcastle

“Meanwhile, the road which was closed for a time has since reopened to traffic.

“We would ask anyone who was travelling in the area to review dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us on 101 with any information. The reference number is 673 17/12/24.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Related topics:PSNINewcastle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice