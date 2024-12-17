PSNI appeal for information and witnesses after a pedestrian is hit by a car in County Down
Sergeant Todd said: “We received a report at approximately 12.45pm on Tuesday (December 17) that a woman was involved in a collision with a car in the Donard Street area of the town.
“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
“Medical treatment was provided at the scene – and the pedestrian, aged in her 70s, was transported to hospital for treatment to her injuries.
“Meanwhile, the road which was closed for a time has since reopened to traffic.
“We would ask anyone who was travelling in the area to review dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us on 101 with any information. The reference number is 673 17/12/24.”
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
