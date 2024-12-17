Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a road traffic collision in Newcastle, County Down.

Sergeant Todd said: “We received a report at approximately 12.45pm on Tuesday (December 17) that a woman was involved in a collision with a car in the Donard Street area of the town.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Medical treatment was provided at the scene – and the pedestrian, aged in her 70s, was transported to hospital for treatment to her injuries.

“Meanwhile, the road which was closed for a time has since reopened to traffic.

“We would ask anyone who was travelling in the area to review dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us on 101 with any information. The reference number is 673 17/12/24.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport