Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Dungiven

Police are appealing for information after a man remains in critical condition following a serious road traffic collision in Dungiven.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Jack said: “A report was received shortly before 3:00pm on Friday afternoon (May 2) that a motorcyclist was involved in a collision with a van in the Legavallon Road area.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One man was taken to hospital for treatment. He remains in a critical condition at this time.

“We would ask anyone who was travelling in the area to review dash-cam footage or any other relevant footage they may have captured and call us on 101 with any information. The reference number is 1015 of 02/05/25.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport