Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of high-risk missing person John Strain.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John, aged 85, is believed to have left his home address in the Bentinck Street area of north Belfast at around 2am yesterday (Saturday, October 21).

He is around 5ft 8in tall with short grey hair. He has a distinctive scar on his face and wears glasses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket, dark trousers and a checked flat cap. He may have been wearing slippers, rather than shoes.

CCTV photo of sighting of John Strain at 9.15am yesterday at the Cityside complex at Yorkgate in Belfast

John has been pictured walking past the Cityside complex at Yorkgate, in the direction of the city centre, at around 9.15am on Saturday. At approximately 9.50am, he was seen crossing Frederick Street towards Donegall Street.

Sergeant Porter said: “John’s family are very worried as it is completely out of character for him not to contact them.