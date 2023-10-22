News you can trust since 1737
PSNI appeal for information as they are concerned on the welfare of missing person John Strain

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of high-risk missing person John Strain.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 12:06 BST
John, aged 85, is believed to have left his home address in the Bentinck Street area of north Belfast at around 2am yesterday (Saturday, October 21).

He is around 5ft 8in tall with short grey hair. He has a distinctive scar on his face and wears glasses.

John was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket, dark trousers and a checked flat cap. He may have been wearing slippers, rather than shoes.

CCTV photo of sighting of John Strain at 9.15am yesterday at the Cityside complex at Yorkgate in BelfastCCTV photo of sighting of John Strain at 9.15am yesterday at the Cityside complex at Yorkgate in Belfast
CCTV photo of sighting of John Strain at 9.15am yesterday at the Cityside complex at Yorkgate in Belfast

John has been pictured walking past the Cityside complex at Yorkgate, in the direction of the city centre, at around 9.15am on Saturday. At approximately 9.50am, he was seen crossing Frederick Street towards Donegall Street.

Sergeant Porter said: “John’s family are very worried as it is completely out of character for him not to contact them.

“If you know of John’s whereabouts, or have any information which may help us find him, please contact police as soon as possible on 101, quoting reference number 1450 of 21/10/23.”

