PSNI asks St Patrick's Day visitors to Belfast to celebrate with respect for locals

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “If you’re going out in Belfast for St Patrick’s Day put your safety first. If you are socialising, drink responsibly, stay with your friends and get home safely.

"We have been working alongside partners and event organisers to ensure we all have the right resources and plans in place for the St Patrick's Day celebrations, to ensure it is a day of enjoyment for everyone.

“Alongside our colleagues from Belfast City Council, Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Ulster, the Belfast Met and local schools, we have again been working hard to highlight that the residential areas of south Belfast are NOT a party or nightlife destination.

The PSNI has asked revellers to respect locals

“We want everyone to have an enjoyable, peaceful and crime-free day. We would like everyone to enjoy the Public Holiday and would ask that all act responsibly, think of others and have a great St Patrick's Day.”

Road users are advised to anticipate some traffic disruption and plan for potential delays in Belfast tomorrow due to a number of cultural, sporting and music events.

Those participating in the SPAR Craic 10K event will leave Belfast City Hall at 9am, travelling throughout the city centre before finishing in Ormeau Park.

Signs will be in place and motorists should follow directions of police, any signage and exercise caution along the route.