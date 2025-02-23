PSNI confirm that a female pedestrian dies after a collision in County Down

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that a woman has sadly died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Comber, Co Down.

Despite assistance from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, the woman died at the scene from her injuries yesterday (February 22).

Inspector Adair said: “Police received and responded to a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a female pedestrian in the Ballygowan Road area of the town shortly before 4.45pm.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that a woman has sadly died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Comber, Co Down, which occurred yesterday evening

“Sadly, the pedestrian died at the scene from her injuries.

“The area was closed to traffic for a period of time, but later re-opened.”

Inspector Adair continued: “Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it, or who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1177 of 22/02/25.” Information can also be provided online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

