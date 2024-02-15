PSNI confirm that a man has died following a road traffic collision in Londonderry
The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed that a man has died following a road traffic collision in the Strand Road area of Londonderry on Sunday (February 11).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage that could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 185 of 11/02/24.