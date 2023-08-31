News you can trust since 1737
PSNI controversies: Police Federation to hold extraordinary meeting at which vote of no confidence in leadership may take place

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland has said that an extraordinary meeting of its executive central committee is scheduled to take place next Wednesday to discuss recent controversies surrounding the PSNI leadership.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 31st Aug 2023, 17:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 17:28 BST

A spokesperson said: “This meeting will discuss the outcome of the Judicial Review and recent events incorporating members concerns with the PSNI and its senior leadership team.

“A confidence vote may or may not take place. This will be determined by Central Committee following the discussion.”

It comes as Chief Constable Simon Byrne and Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton face a lengthy emergency meeting with the Police Board today concerned the High Court Judicial Review which ruled that the PSNI leadership unlawfully disciplined two junior officers to placate Sinn Fein.

Sinn Fein continue to deny they threatened to leave the Policing Board over the policing of a Sean Graham bookmakers commemoration event on the Ormeau Road in February 2021.