PSNI controversies: Police Federation to hold extraordinary meeting at which vote of no confidence in leadership may take place
A spokesperson said: “This meeting will discuss the outcome of the Judicial Review and recent events incorporating members concerns with the PSNI and its senior leadership team.
“A confidence vote may or may not take place. This will be determined by Central Committee following the discussion.”
It comes as Chief Constable Simon Byrne and Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton face a lengthy emergency meeting with the Police Board today concerned the High Court Judicial Review which ruled that the PSNI leadership unlawfully disciplined two junior officers to placate Sinn Fein.
Sinn Fein continue to deny they threatened to leave the Policing Board over the policing of a Sean Graham bookmakers commemoration event on the Ormeau Road in February 2021.