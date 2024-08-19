PSNI criminal probe into officers driving with GAA flags does not mean anyone will be sacked, says expert

A PSNI car seen driving with a GAA flag in Camlough in south Armagh after Armagh's gaelic victory in the All-Ireland final. The image is taken from a video seconds before the police car does a u-turn, its driver apparently still holding the flag, causing another vehicle to brake. July 28 2024

​A criminal investigation into the controversy over a PSNI officer spinning his car while holding an Armagh GAA flag does not mean any officer is going to be sacked, an expert says.

Jon Burrows was responding to a BBC report that police are investigating three neighbourhood officers for alleged driving offences, after they joined in celebrations of Armagh’s all-Ireland GAA win.

Mr Burrows, an ex superintendent who was head of PSNI discipline, said: “The report highlights that the officer(s) are being investigated for a criminal matter – this will be the driving standards. That was always likely to be the case as complaints were apparently made about the driving and prima facie video evidence exists.”

The BBC said that the PSNI told them it would be “inappropriate to provide any comment at this time” because “this matter remains subject to an internal investigation”.

The News Letter asked the Police Federation of Northern Ireland for a comment and it pointed us to the BBC report that said that the federation had declined to comment on the matter but that a spokesperson had confirmed all the officers involved were receiving “advice, support, and assistance” and said “as the matter is still at the investigative stage no recommendations have been made yet for the PPS or anyone else to consider”.

Unionists reacted with outrage to the footage of PSNI vehicles charging through Camlough in south Armagh with sirens blaring, and one vehicle performing U-turns while the driver held a flag out of the window, causing other vehicles to brake.

Nationalists said it was a sign of good community relations between police and the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher later told the Policing Board: “Let me be crystal clear – no-one is being suspended, no-one is being sacked and no-one is being relocated. However, nor do I support the actions of the officers. They did not act professionally or independently.”

Mr Burrows said yesterday: “Some people are now suggesting the PSNI have reverted from this position [that no-one would be sacked] because there is a criminal investigation. That is not so. Police misconduct matters are quite complex, like all professional misconduct matters are.”

He wrote: “It seems evident in this case, when the chief constable briefed the board that no one would be sacked, that his Professional Standards Department (PSD) had assessed the totality of the conduct as, at the very most if wrongdoing was proven, to be misconduct not gross misconduct.”