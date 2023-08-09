PSNI data breach: Names of MI5 and surveillance officers on spreadsheet mistakenly put in public domain

The spreadsheet which was erroneously embedded in a response to a freedom of information request had the rank and grade data of all employees at the PSNI, including surnames, initials, the locations of their departments and what department they work in.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd, who is the officer in charge of data security, said that police will attempt to identify every person who has downloaded or who has seen the data.

He urged anyone who has the data to immediately delete it, warning that it may be a criminal offence to share it.

The spreadsheet included details of every serving PSNI officer as of August 1. Picture by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

On this morning’s Nolan Show, the host – Stephen Nolan – said he’d seen the list which included the names of almost 40 officers based at MI5 headquarters in Holywood and surveillance officers.

He asked Mr Todd: “How on earth if other more nefarious characters have seen that data, how on earth, for example, can those continue to do any undercover operation?”

He replied: “We are conscious it will be of considerable concern to many of my colleagues and their families.

“Each set of circumstances will be different and will need to be addressed in a different way. I can’t go into the individual circumstances.”

Explaining the circumstances of the data breach, he said: “We’ve had a freedom of information request, quite routine, the sort we get quite often, it’s been processed, it was seeking to know the numbers of officers and staff across all grades and ranks within the organisation.

“Unfortunately when colleagues processed that request they gave the numbers in the format that they should do but didn’t realise that embedded in the return was the original source data.

“Our checks and balances that should have been in place to catch that failed us on this occasion.”

He added: “Trust and confidence will have been eroded and we need to make sure it’s something that doesn’t happen again.”