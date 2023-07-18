PSNI experiencing ‘temporary technical issues’ as 101 calls are not connecting
The Police Service is currently experiencing temporary technical issues with calls not connecting on the non-urgent 101 number this evening, Tuesday, July 18.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 18th Jul 2023, 22:02 BST- 1 min read
Urgent repair work is currently underway to fix this issue. The 999 system is still working, however, people should only use this number if it is an emergency.
You can also still submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact police on an alternative number at 028 90650222.
The PSNI have said they apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and an update will be provided in due course.