A fresh appeal for information has been made about two young boys who disappeared almost 60 years ago.

David Leckey, 11, and Jonathan Aven, 14, were last seen in east Belfast in September 1969.

Police said their families have suffered “unimaginable pain” since they went missing.

They believe the boys may have got on the train to Bangor and have urged anyone who may have encountered them in any circumstances or location over the past 56 years to come forward to police.

They said the family of David, from Memel Street, had “no indication that he was unhappy or in trouble of any kind and didn’t think he would ever have left home” when he went missing.

Jonathan, from Sydenham Drive, was described by his father as a “happy little boy” who attended Ashfield Boys’ School, “which he seemed to like and appeared to be doing well at”.

“More than 50 years have now passed since both David and Jonathan went missing, their families have suffered over these years not knowing what happened to them on the day they left their home addresses,” a police spokesperson said.

“The pain and suffering of not knowing throughout the years must be unimaginable. Our thoughts very much remain with the families of both David and Jonathan at this time.

“This remains an open missing persons case with the circumstances around their disappearance still unexplained.

“Detectives will consider all investigative opportunities and follow all lines of inquiry as part of the review and will consider any potential criminal offences that may be linked to their disappearance.”

They added: “If anyone has any information in relation to the disappearance of David and Jonathan we would ask them to contact Legacy Investigation Branch where all information will be assessed and considered by investigators.”

Detectives can be contacted on 101 or by emailing [email protected] quoting reference RM14009442. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/