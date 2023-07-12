PSNI increasing concerned about the whereabouts of a 28-year-old man who was last seen in East Belfast
Police in East Belfast are becoming increasing concerned for the whereabouts of 28-year-old Curtis McCutcheon.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read
Mr McCutcheon was last seen at 8.20am this morning, Wednesday, July 12 on the Sydenham Bypass, wearing a burgundy coloured band uniform and navy coloured hat.
Sergeant Howells said: “If anyone has any information which can assist us and our officers as to Curtis’s whereabouts, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 621 12/07/23.”