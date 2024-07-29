Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating footage of police officers driving with GAA flags celebrating the Armagh All-Ireland victory.

Jon Burrows, the former senior PSNI officer, described the scenes as “outrageous”.

In one scene, which seems to have been filmed in Camlough in south Armagh, a police car was driven round and round a roundabout before the officer driving the vehicle picked up a flag and held it out the window. As the car then turns, with flag in hand, another vehicle has to brake to avoid the police car.

Mr Burrows said: “This is astonishing and outrageous. Aside from the need for police impartiality, people will rightly be fined for driving with a phone in their hand in Northern Ireland today. That is not being in proper control of a vehicle. It so much worse when it is a police officer who is supposed to be enforcing such law, let alone not setting such a poor example.”

A PSNI car seen driving with a GAA flag in Camlough in south Armagh after Armagh's gaelic victory in the All-Ireland final. The image is taken from a video minutes before the police car does a u-turn, its driver apparently still holding the flag, causing another vehicle to brake. July 28 2024

Mr Burrows, who was head of PSNI discipline branch which is charged with upholding standards, said: “It is vital that the police maintain their impartiality and professionalism at all times. That is how to build confidence across all communities in Northern Ireland. I have never witnessed anything like this in my police career of 20 odd years, or indeed heard anything like it before then. I would say the same thing if a police officer was waving any sporting flag, including a Northern Ireland flag. It is not becoming of a professional and impartial policing service.”

Mr Burrows added: "The footage was so astonishing I actually thought it was a fake.”

The district commander for Newry, Mourne and Down, Superintendent Norman Haslett, said: "We are aware of footage circulating on social media of our officers, driving Police Service of Northern Ireland vehicles, taking part in celebrations following Armagh winning the All-Ireland final.

“We have commenced an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding this."

Jim Allister KC MP said: “I will be contacting the Police Ombudsman and the Chief Constable following a disgraceful display by officers in a marked PSNI car tonight in Camlough.

“They can be seen driving through the village waving GAA flags in a fashion which could best be described as joyriding while using the siren improperly.

“Loyalists are often challenged about why we talk about two tier policing. Tonight we see evidence of this in bright lights.

“Independent policing has gone out the window and the PSNI has destroyed any pretence of being a balanced force.

“Urgent action is required against the officers involved if there is to be any hope of confidence not plunging to an all-time low. How can Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon urge people returning from the final to “please drive safely” when their own officers are doing this? The officer driving needs to be dismissed.