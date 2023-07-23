News you can trust since 1737
PSNI investigating after five vehicles set alight in arson attack in Carrickfergus

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after three vans and two cars were set alight in the Taylors Avenue area of Carrickfergus in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).
By Graeme Cousins
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 11:39 BST

Sergeant Thompson of the PSNI said: “Shortly before 3.40am, officers received and responded to a report that a number of vehicles were on fire in the area.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

“One of the cars suffered scorch damage, whilst the other four vehicles were completely burnt out.

The PSNI are investigatingThe PSNI are investigating

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident, which we are treating as arson, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has any information which may assist us, to get in touch."The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 321 of 23/07/23.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.