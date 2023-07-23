PSNI investigating after five vehicles set alight in arson attack in Carrickfergus

Sergeant Thompson of the PSNI said: “Shortly before 3.40am, officers received and responded to a report that a number of vehicles were on fire in the area.

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident, which we are treating as arson, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has any information which may assist us, to get in touch."The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 321 of 23/07/23.