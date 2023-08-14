Motorcyclist James Gordon, who was aged 19, died following a collision on the Whitepark Road area near the Carnduff Park junction on Sunday evening, 13th August.

His green Kawasaki Ninja bike was in collision with a black Toyota Yaris shortly after 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Green of the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NI Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance. Sadly, Mr Gordon died at the scene from his injuries.

James Gordon, who was aged 19, has been named as the fatality on the Whitepark Road area on Sunday evening (August 13)

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Police would like to thank members of the public who provided assistance at the scene and would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1330 13/08/23.”

SDLP Causeway Coast and Glens Deputy Mayor councillor Margaret Anne McKillop offered her condolences following the death.

She said: “I’d like to offer my deepest condolences to the family of the young motorcyclist killed in this collision near Ballycastle.

"I can only imagine what the family of this man are going through, it’s always extremely difficult to lose a loved one, but to lose someone so young and in such tragic circumstances just doesn’t bear thinking about.