The Police have confirmed that a man aged in his 30s has died following a fire at a residential property in west Belfast

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that a man aged in his 30s has died following a fire at a residential property in the Carrigart Avenue area of west Belfast on Monday (April 7).

Police were notified of the fire shortly before 12.30pm and attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the blaze but, sadly, the man died later in hospital.