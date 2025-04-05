Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at a house in Newtownabbey

Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at a house in Glanroy Terrace, Newtownabbey on Friday (April 4).

A report was received shortly after 10.30pm that downstairs windows had been smashed, with graffiti also sprayed onto the side of the house.

Inspector Buchanan said: “This incident is completely unacceptable and is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime. Thankfully, no one was in the house at the time. However, the residents are understandably very distressed by what has happened at their home, where they should feel safe and welcome.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who saw anything, or has any information about what happened, to contact police on 101 or online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ quoting reference number 1910 of 04/04/25.”