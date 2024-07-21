Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Additional financial support is to be provided to help Palestinian students take up scholarships at Queen’s University Belfast.

It comes a few months after Queen’s vice-chancellor Ian Greer announced the extension of the existing Copty Scholarship from one to four students to support academics and students at risk across the world.

Some of those accepted on the scholarship programme found they could not afford to travel to Northern Ireland to take up the offer.

The Queen’s Palestine Assembly urged the university to intervene to support the students so they could travel.

The assembly said the students were facing thousands of pounds of costs, including for a UK student visa, an immigration health surcharge and the cost of travel from Gaza.

It said the Copty Scholarship – set up in 2020 by Georgina Copty and her husband Christopher McDowell – with a donation that covers international tuition fees and a room in Queen’s accommodation for the duration of the programme – but that the scholarships did not originally contribute to visa or travel costs.

“As a result, successful scholars cannot take up their places,” the assembly said.

“Ibrahim Aldalis, a civil engineer from Gaza, said it was ‘life-changing’ to be offered a Copty Scholarship. He completed his application from a crowded tent, with limited access to electricity, internet and essential supplies.

“However, the news was bittersweet – Ibrahim said while this scholarship is a dream come true, it doesn’t cover the crucial expenses he faces before even starting his studies. He said the ongoing war has severely impacted his family’s financial situation, making it impossible for him to afford the necessary travel arrangements and initial living costs.”

In a statement Queen’s said it was aware of the financial challenges.