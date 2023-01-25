Questions asked over lessons learned by past civil service scandals as new 33-action plan is published

The plan follows an external independent review which examined the handling of concerns and other matters raised in a case taken by a former Department of Agriculture employee around breaches of animal welfare.

That review highlighted issues in the recording and escalating of concerns, the application of some policies and the way in which employment-related legal cases are managed by the NICS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Blair said: “Public concerns were rightly raised by the series of events leading up to the publication of this report.

Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Dr Jayne Brady. Photo credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“It has once again raised the need for good governance across departments, and openness and transparency relating to that. Proper process should always be followed and assurances given that is the case.

“Departments have a duty of care to their staff, particularly in the current circumstances without Ministers in place, and their welfare should always be a priority. That must include whistle-blowers. Questions must be asked as to whether lessons have been learnt from RHI and other scandals in the past, as we are seeing the same issues raise their head again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The other main issue arising from this is animal welfare needs to be taken seriously – concerns, especially those raised by veterinary officers and other senior professionals – need to be acted upon and enforcement action undertaken when that is the recommendation of the official involved.”

NICS head Jayne Brady said: “Concerns must always be raised, listened to and acted upon in the proper manner. It is critical that every civil servant maintains proper records and that all policies are up-to-date. These are the foundations of good governance,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of the issues identified in this review, particularly in relation to record-keeping, were previously highlighted by the Inquiry into the RHI report. This is not good enough and as leaders of the NI Civil Service, we will rigorously pursue progress against the recommendations.