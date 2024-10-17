Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special homecoming has been organised to celebrate Michael Dunlop's record-breaking achievements at the Isle of Man TT.

The Ballymoney rider etched his name into the history books earlier this year when he notched up his 29th TT win, surpassing the record previously held by his late uncle, Joey Dunlop.

To recognise Michael’s incredible sporting achievement, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is hosting a homecoming event on Saturday, October 26, allowing Michael’s family, friends and his legion of fans to come together and celebrate his milestone TT victory.

The streets of Ballymoney – Michael’s hometown – will be abuzz with excitement as the racing legend is honoured with a parade through the town centre. The parade will set off from Seymour Street at 5.30pm and proceed along Main Street and High Street, finishing at Townhead Street, where two of Michael’s TT-winning bikes will be on display outside Ballymoney Town Hall for all to see.

Fans will then have the opportunity to take part in a Q&A session with Michael, as he shares his thoughts on breaking his uncle Joey’s TT record, his goals for the future and what it means to be celebrating with thousands of his supporters in his hometown.

At 6.30pm, a special reception will be held in Michael’s honour in Ballymoney Town Hall for invited guests. Michael will also throw open the doors on a new exhibition in Ballymoney Museum, showcasing a series of fascinating items and photographs from his illustrious TT career.